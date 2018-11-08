Patrick Thomas HawesBorn 1958
Patrick Thomas Hawes
1958
Patrick Thomas Hawes Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Hawes (born 1958) is a British composer, conductor, organist and pianist.
Patrick Thomas Hawes Tracks
Lady Radnor's Suite (Prelude)
Hubert Parry
Lady Radnor's Suite (Prelude)
Lady Radnor's Suite (Prelude)
Last played on
In From The Cold
Patrick Thomas Hawes
In From The Cold
In From The Cold
Last played on
Lady Radnor's Suite
Hubert Parry
Lady Radnor's Suite
Lady Radnor's Suite
Last played on
Lady Radnor's Suite (Gigue)
Hubert Parry
Lady Radnor's Suite (Gigue)
Lady Radnor's Suite (Gigue)
Last played on
Fear No More the Heat of the Sun
Gerald Finzi
Fear No More the Heat of the Sun
Fear No More the Heat of the Sun
Last played on
Power Trip
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Power Trip
Power Trip
Last played on
Elegance and Grace
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Elegance and Grace
Elegance and Grace
Last played on
Quanta Qualia
Voces 8, Christian Horshaw & Patrick Thomas Hawes
Quanta Qualia
Quanta Qualia
Performer
Last played on
Lady Radnor's suite for string...; no. 2; Allemande (Allegretto grazioso)
Hubert Parry
Lady Radnor's suite for string...; no. 2; Allemande (Allegretto grazioso)
Lady Radnor's suite for string...; no. 2; Allemande (Allegretto grazioso)
Last played on
Angels
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Angels
Angels
Last played on
Crusaders
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Crusaders
Crusaders
Last played on
Ave Maria
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Last played on
The Last Lullaby
Patrick Thomas Hawes
The Last Lullaby
The Last Lullaby
Last played on
Christian Soldiers
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Christian Soldiers
Christian Soldiers
Last played on
Flower of Mons 2072/4
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Flower of Mons 2072/4
Flower of Mons 2072/4
Last played on
Angel Prelude 1
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Angel Prelude 1
Angel Prelude 1
Last played on
Panane
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Panane
Panane
Last played on
Sanctuary
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Sanctuary
Sanctuary
Last played on
Quiet Moments
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Quiet Moments
Quiet Moments
Last played on
Out of the Depths
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Out of the Depths
Out of the Depths
Last played on
To Thee all angels (feat. Grace Davidson, Choir of New College Oxford & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)
Patrick Thomas Hawes
To Thee all angels (feat. Grace Davidson, Choir of New College Oxford & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)
To Thee all angels (feat. Grace Davidson, Choir of New College Oxford & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)
Last played on
Angelus Domini
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Angelus Domini
Angelus Domini
Last played on
Goddess of the Woods (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra)
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Goddess of the Woods (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra)
Goddess of the Woods (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra)
Last played on
Lux Aeterna from Lazarus Requiem
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Lux Aeterna from Lazarus Requiem
Lux Aeterna from Lazarus Requiem
Requiem Aeternam - Tableau 2 from Lazarus Requiem
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Requiem Aeternam - Tableau 2 from Lazarus Requiem
Requiem Aeternam - Tableau 2 from Lazarus Requiem
The Carriageway from The Vauday Part Songs
Patrick Thomas Hawes
The Carriageway from The Vauday Part Songs
The Carriageway from The Vauday Part Songs
Song of Songs from Song of Songs
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Song of Songs from Song of Songs
Song of Songs from Song of Songs
Perpetual
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Perpetual
Perpetual
Last played on
Towards The Light
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Towards The Light
Towards The Light
Last played on
Highgrove Suite: II - The Wildflower Meadow
Patrick Thomas Hawes
Highgrove Suite: II - The Wildflower Meadow
Highgrove Suite: II - The Wildflower Meadow
Last played on
