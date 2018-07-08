Show N Prove
Show N Prove Biography (Wikipedia)
Show N Prove, born Ellis Taylor, is a Scottish music producer, DJ and musical artist from Edinburgh, Scotland.
Show N Prove Tracks
Gas Pipe
Show N Prove
Gas Pipe
Gas Pipe
Gas Pipe
Last played on
Rumba
Show N Prove
Rumba
Rumba
Brazilian
Show N Prove
Brazilian
Brazilian
Brazilian
Last played on
My People
Show N Prove
My People
My People
My People
Last played on
Gas Pipe (Target Dubplate)
Show N Prove
Gas Pipe (Target Dubplate)
Gas Pipe (Target Dubplate)
Gas Pipe (Target Dubplate)
Last played on
Gas Pipe
Show N Prove
Gas Pipe
Gas Pipe
Gas Pipe
Last played on
Facts (feat. Benny Banks)
Show N Prove
Facts (feat. Benny Banks)
Facts (feat. Benny Banks)
Facts (feat. Benny Banks)
Last played on
Not Letting Go (Show N Prove Remix) (feat. Jess Glynne)
Tinie Tempah
Not Letting Go (Show N Prove Remix) (feat. Jess Glynne)
Not Letting Go (Show N Prove Remix) (feat. Jess Glynne)
Not Letting Go (Show N Prove Remix) (feat. Jess Glynne)
Last played on
Fact (feat. Benny Banks)
Show N Prove
Fact (feat. Benny Banks)
Fact (feat. Benny Banks)
Fact (feat. Benny Banks)
Last played on
If Only (feat. Shakka)
Show N Prove
If Only (feat. Shakka)
If Only (feat. Shakka)
If Only (feat. Shakka)
Last played on
Yo Yo Tinz (feat. Show N Prove)
Kobi Onyame
Yo Yo Tinz (feat. Show N Prove)
Yo Yo Tinz (feat. Show N Prove)
Yo Yo Tinz (feat. Show N Prove)
Last played on
Yo Yo Tinz
Show N Prove
Yo Yo Tinz
Yo Yo Tinz
Yo Yo Tinz
Last played on
