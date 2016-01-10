John AshtonBorn 30 November 1957
John Ashton
John Ashton Biography (Wikipedia)
John Geza Ashton (born 30 November 1957) is an English musician, songwriter, composer, and record producer, with a career spanning more than 30 years. He is best known as the guitarist of the Psychedelic Furs.
