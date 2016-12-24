Jerry LawsonBorn 23 January 1944
Jerry Lawson
Jerry Lawson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerome E. "Jerry" Lawson (born 1944) is a lead singer, producer, musical arranger, performer, best known as the original lead singer of The Persuasions.
Born in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, he was raised in Apopka, Florida. He currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona with his wife, Julie.
Jerry Lawson Tracks
You're All I Want For Christmas
The Persuasions
You're All I Want For Christmas
I'll Come Running Back to you
Jerry Lawson
I'll Come Running Back to you
Never Been To Memphis
Jerry Lawson
Never Been To Memphis
Woman In White
Jerry Lawson
Woman In White
Peace Like A River
Jerry Lawson
Peace Like A River
Members Only
Jerry Lawson
Members Only
Loving Arms
Jerry Lawson
Loving Arms
