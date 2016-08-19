Sol HoʻopiʻiBorn 1902. Died 16 November 1953
Sol Hoʻopiʻi
1902
Sol Hoʻopiʻi Biography (Wikipedia)
Sol Hoʻopiʻi (1902–16 November 1953) was born Solomon Hoʻopiʻi Kaʻaiʻai in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was a Native Hawaiian guitarist, claimed by many as the all-time best lap steel guitar virtuoso, and he is one of the most famous original Hawaiian steel guitarists, along with Joseph Kekuku, Frank Ferera, Sam Ku West and "King" Bennie Nawahi.
Sol Hoʻopiʻi Tracks
I Like You
Sol Hoʻopiʻi
Lady Be Good
Sol Hoʻopiʻi
Kauoha Mai
Sol Hoʻopiʻi
Hanohano Hawaii
Sol Hoʻopiʻi
