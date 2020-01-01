Richard Colburn (born 25 July 1970) is the drummer of the Scottish indie band Belle & Sebastian. Before he joined Belle & Sebastian, he used to sell pies on match days outside Celtic Park and study Music Business at Stow College. He was also a semi-professional snooker player. His nickname is "Rico" and he also DJs.

He hails from the Scottish city of Perth. He drummed on early Snow Patrol sessions and is one of the founding members of The Reindeer Section. Prior to that, Colburn had a stint working in Virgin Records in Union Street in Glasgow. When playing drums for Belle and Sebastian, he always superstitiously wears an old Perthshire Advertiser T-shirt which he has owned for years, much to the amusement of the other band members. He was a postman in his hometown Perth for a short spell in the late eighties and was a renowned snooker player at the famous James Street snooker hall in Perth.