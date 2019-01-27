Winner of the Kathleen Ferrier Award 2011 and the 59th Royal Over-seas League Award for Singers, British mezzo soprano Kitty Whately trained at Chetham’s School of Music, the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and the Royal College of Music International Opera School. She was also a finalist at the Les Azuriales International Singing Competition 2010. In 2012, she was chosen to be a member of the prestigious Verbier Festival Academy.

Kitty Whately recently sang Rosina Barber of Seville for English Touring Opera, Cherubino Le nozze di Figaro, and Dorabella Così fan tutte for RCMIOS, Kate Owen Wingrave for Nuremberg International Chamber Music Festival, and Edith in Arne’s Alfred for the Classical Opera Company.

She has also sung cover roles in the world premiere of Peter Etvos' Love and Other Demons for Glyndebourne Festival Opera, and Idamante Idomeneo for Buxton Festival Opera. Other operatic roles include Nancy Albert Herring, Second Lady The Magic Flute, and Johanna Sweeney Todd.

On the recital platform, Kitty has worked with Roger Vignoles, Malcolm Martineau, Gary Matthewman and Joseph Middleton. She has given recitals at the Edinburgh International Festival, Oxford Lieder Festival, Wigmore Hall, the Elgar Room (RAH), Leeds Lieder, Buxton Festival, and Leighton House. As a Samling Foundation Scholar, Kitty has also participated in a workshop week

with Sir Thomas Allen and Roger Vignoles in 2010.

Highlights in12/13 season include her debut at the English National Opera in Vaughan Williams’

The Pilgrim’s Progress, Dorabella Così fan tutte with the English Touring Opera, Chansons d'Auvergne and Duruflé Requiem with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Dream of Gerontius at St John's Smith Square, Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall, Christmas Concert at the Verbier Festival, and recitals at the Wigmore Hall and Oxford Lieder.

Kitty Whately was awarded the Aldama Scholarship, the Cuthbert Smith prize, the Ted Moss and Bertha Taylor-Stach lieder prize and 1st place in the Joan Chissell Schumann competition at the RCM. She is currently supported by the English Touring Opera Young Artist Programme.