Lou, German pop singer. Born 27 October 1963
Lou Biography (Wikipedia)
Lou is the stage name of Louise Hoffner (born October 27, 1963 in Waghäusel), a German pop singer. She was the sixth child of her parents brothers and sisters. She toured with her band for 15 years, in Germany as well as abroad.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Cherry On Top
Let's Get Happy
Let's Get Happy (Germany)
