Maude MaggartBorn 24 February 1975
Maude Maggart (born February 24, 1975) is an American cabaret singer and recording artist who performs throughout the United States and Europe, but most often in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City.
Remember My Forgotten Man
Alexander's Ragtime Band
The Song Is Ended (But The Melody Lingers On)
