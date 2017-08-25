Pop Will Eat Itself
1986
Pop Will Eat Itself Biography (Wikipedia)
Pop Will Eat Itself (also known as PWEI or the Poppies) are an English alternative rock band formed in Stourbridge in 1986 with members from Birmingham, Coventry and the Black Country. Initially known as a grebo act, their style changed to incorporate sample-driven indie and industrial rock. Their highest charting single was the 1993 top ten hit, "Get The Girl! Kill The Baddies!". After initially disbanding in 1996, and having a brief reformation in 2005, they issued their first release in more than five years in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pop Will Eat Itself Tracks
Nightmare at 20,000 Feet
Nightmare at 20,000 Feet
There Is No Love Between Us Anymore
There Is No Love Between Us Anymore
Def Con One
Def Con One
Ich Bin Ein Auslander
Ich Bin Ein Auslander
Touched By The Hand Of Cicciolina
Touched By The Hand Of Cicciolina
Oh Grebo I Think I Love You - BBC Session 17/06/1986
Oh Grebo I Think I Love You - BBC Session 17/06/1986
Inside Out - BBC Session 17/06/1986
Inside Out - BBC Session 17/06/1986
Black Country Chainsaw Massacre
Black Country Chainsaw Massacre
Can U Dig It?
Can U Dig It?
Sweet Sweet Pie - BBC Session 17/06/1986
Sweet Sweet Pie - BBC Session 17/06/1986
Wise Up Sucker
Wise Up Sucker
X, Y And Zee
X, Y And Zee
We're Taking Control (feat. Pop Will Eat Itself)
We're Taking Control (feat. Pop Will Eat Itself)
Eat Me Drink Me Love Me Kill Me
Eat Me Drink Me Love Me Kill Me
Babylon
Babylon
