Pop Will Eat Itself (also known as PWEI or the Poppies) are an English alternative rock band formed in Stourbridge in 1986 with members from Birmingham, Coventry and the Black Country. Initially known as a grebo act, their style changed to incorporate sample-driven indie and industrial rock. Their highest charting single was the 1993 top ten hit, "Get The Girl! Kill The Baddies!". After initially disbanding in 1996, and having a brief reformation in 2005, they issued their first release in more than five years in 2010.