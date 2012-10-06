Reiko OoharaBorn 13 November 1946. Died 3 August 2009
Reiko Oohara
1946-11-13
Reiko Oohara Biography (Wikipedia)
Reiko Ohara (大原 麗子 Ōhara Reiko, November 13, 1946 – August 3, 2009) was a Japanese actress. Her life story was adapted into the TV Tokyo program Actress Reiko: Like a Flame (女優麗子～炎のように Joyū Reiko: Honō no yō ni).
Peacock Baby
