Reiko Ohara (大原 麗子 Ōhara Reiko, November 13, 1946 – August 3, 2009) was a Japanese actress. Her life story was adapted into the TV Tokyo program Actress Reiko: Like a Flame (女優麗子~炎のように Joyū Reiko: Honō no yō ni).

