John Maxwell GeddesBorn 26 May 1941. Died 7 September 2017
John Maxwell Geddes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-05-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e74d16da-7c3f-4915-9d43-7852723e828f
John Maxwell Geddes Tracks
Sort by
My Lagan Love
Trad.
My Lagan Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Lagan Love
Last played on
Let Glasgow Flourish
John Maxwell Geddes
Let Glasgow Flourish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Let Glasgow Flourish
Last played on
Aye Waukin, O!
John Maxwell Geddes
Aye Waukin, O!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcs.jpglink
Aye Waukin, O!
Singer
Last played on
An Ayrshire suite for orchestra
John Maxwell Geddes
An Ayrshire suite for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
An Ayrshire suite for orchestra
Last played on
Voyager (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
John Maxwell Geddes
Voyager (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j0nq9.jpglink
Voyager (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
Last played on
A Castle Mills Suite Factory Song
John Maxwell Geddes
A Castle Mills Suite Factory Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Castle Mills Suite Factory Song
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist