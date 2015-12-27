Jean-Rodolphe KarsBorn 1947
Jean-Rodolphe Kars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e74a4c1c-a867-4943-813c-a44cd78d696e
Jean-Rodolphe Kars Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Rodolphe Kars (born 1947) is an Indian-born French pianist of Austrian Jewish origin, who became catholic priest and belongs to the catholic Emmanuel Community.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean-Rodolphe Kars Tracks
Sort by
Fantasy for piano and orchestra
Claude Debussy
Fantasy for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Fantasy for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Regard du Silence (Vingt Regards sur l'Enfant Jesus) (feat. Jean-Rodolphe Kars)
Olivier Messiaen
Regard du Silence (Vingt Regards sur l'Enfant Jesus) (feat. Jean-Rodolphe Kars)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 1978: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqz3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1978-07-27T19:04:49
27
Jul
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb3d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-10T19:04:49
10
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec6q9r
Round House, The
1971-09-06T19:04:49
6
Sep
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 43
Round House, The
Proms 1968: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqxn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1968-07-26T19:04:49
26
Jul
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9xn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-07T19:04:49
7
Aug
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Jean-Rodolphe Kars Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist