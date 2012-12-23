Three X Sisters
Three X Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e74a3860-df36-46d3-85f5-f263faa94f60
Three X Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Three X Sisters were an American all-girl harmony singing trio, initially known as The Hamilton Sisters and Fordyce. They were on stage singing together as early as 1922, and formed their trio in 1924, which was composed of Pearl Santos (née Hamilton) and Violet Hamilton from Cumberland, Maryland and Jessie Fordyce from Brooklyn, New York. They were known on NBC radio as "radio's foremost harmony trio."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Three X Sisters Tracks
Sort by
The fairy on the Christmas tree
Three X Sisters
The fairy on the Christmas tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The fairy on the Christmas tree
Last played on
Back to artist