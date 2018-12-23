Joanie SommersBorn 24 February 1941
Joanie Sommers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-02-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7495426-6e14-4429-b647-dbe700ad57d4
Joanie Sommers Biography (Wikipedia)
Joanie Sommers (born Joan Drost, Buffalo, New York, February 24, 1941) is an American singer and actress with a career concentrating on jazz, standards and popular material and show-business credits. Once billed as "The Voice of the Sixties", and associated with top-notch arrangers, songwriters and producers, Sommers' popular reputation became closely tied to her biggest, yet most uncharacteristic, hit song, "Johnny Get Angry."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joanie Sommers Tracks
Sort by
Don't Pity Me
Joanie Sommers
Don't Pity Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Pity Me
Last played on
Johnny Get Angry
Joanie Sommers
Johnny Get Angry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny Get Angry
Last played on
One Boy
Joanie Sommers
One Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Boy
Last played on
Since Randy Moved Away
Joanie Sommers
Since Randy Moved Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Since Randy Moved Away
Last played on
Everything I've Got
Joanie Sommers
Everything I've Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything I've Got
Last played on
Joanie Sommers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist