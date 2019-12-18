Aimie Allen Atkinson (born 5 June 1987) is an English actress and singer. She began her career in 2006, after winning the BBC Voice of Musical Theatre award. As a stage actress, she has appeared as Daniela in In the Heights, Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, Serena in Legally Blonde, and Katherine Howard in the West End production of Six.

Atkinson released her debut studio album Step Inside of Love with Jay Records in 2017. As a member of the girl group Goldstone, she competed in Eurovision: You Decide 2018 with the song "I Feel The Love".