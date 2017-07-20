U.N.P.O.C.
U.N.P.O.C. Biography (Wikipedia)
U.N.P.O.C. is the name under which, Tom Bauchop of the Fence Collective, records. He has released two albums on Domino Records, Fifth Column and the limited edition Live at King Tut's.
In 2007, his single "Here on my own" was used in both the theatrical trailer and film Hallam Foe, the film going on to win the award for "Best Music" at that year's Berlin Film Festival. The song was also used to soundtrack the theatrical trailer for the 2007 Golden Horse Film Festival in Taipei, Taiwan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
