U.N.P.O.C. is the name under which, Tom Bauchop of the Fence Collective, records. He has released two albums on Domino Records, Fifth Column and the limited edition Live at King Tut's.

In 2007, his single "Here on my own" was used in both the theatrical trailer and film Hallam Foe, the film going on to win the award for "Best Music" at that year's Berlin Film Festival. The song was also used to soundtrack the theatrical trailer for the 2007 Golden Horse Film Festival in Taipei, Taiwan.