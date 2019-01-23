Ottilie PattersonBorn 31 January 1932. Died 20 June 2011
Ottilie Patterson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-01-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e73ea182-6756-438d-be5c-7e6b8424b1b3
Ottilie Patterson Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Ottilie Patterson (31 January 1932 – 20 June 2011) was a Northern Irish blues singer best known for her performances and recordings with the Chris Barber Jazz Band in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ottilie Patterson Tracks
Sort by
Hey, Ho The Wind And The Rain
Ottilie Patterson
Hey, Ho The Wind And The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey, Ho The Wind And The Rain
Last played on
When The Saints Go Marching In
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
When The Saints Go Marching In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
When The Saints Go Marching In
Last played on
Weeping Willow Blues
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
Weeping Willow Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Weeping Willow Blues
Last played on
The Orphan
Ottilie Patterson
The Orphan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Orphan
Last played on
Let Him Go Let Him Tarry
Ottilie Patterson
Let Him Go Let Him Tarry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Him Go Let Him Tarry
Last played on
Let Him Go
Ottilie Patterson
Let Him Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Him Go
Last played on
Lowland Blues
Ottilie Patterson
Lowland Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lowland Blues
Last played on
Spring Song
Ottilie Patterson
Spring Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spring Song
Last played on
Down by the Riverside
Ottilie Patterson
Down by the Riverside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down by the Riverside
Last played on
When Things Go Wrong
Chris Barber
When Things Go Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqzt.jpglink
When Things Go Wrong
Last played on
There'll Be A Hot Time InThe Old Town Tonight
Ottilie Patterson
There'll Be A Hot Time InThe Old Town Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqzt.jpglink
There'll Be A Hot Time InThe Old Town Tonight
Last played on
Baby Please Don't Go
Ottilie Patterson
Baby Please Don't Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Please Don't Go
Last played on
Blackwater Blues
Ottilie Patterson
Blackwater Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Blackwater Blues
Last played on
Me And My Chauffeur
Ottilie Patterson
Me And My Chauffeur
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me And My Chauffeur
Last played on
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Chris Barber & Ottilie Patterson
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Performer
Last played on
I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate
Chris Barber
I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqzt.jpglink
I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate
Last played on
Ah Me What Eyes Hath Love Put In My Head
Chris Barber
Ah Me What Eyes Hath Love Put In My Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqzt.jpglink
Ah Me What Eyes Hath Love Put In My Head
Last played on
I Got My Mojo Working
Long John Baldry
I Got My Mojo Working
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr8g.jpglink
I Got My Mojo Working
Last played on
St Louis Blues
Chris Barber
St Louis Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqzt.jpglink
St Louis Blues
Last played on
Easy Easy Baby
Ottilie Patterson
Easy Easy Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Easy Baby
Last played on
Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out
Ron Bowden, Monty Sunshine, Ottilie Patterson, Lonnie Donegan, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Chris Barber, Jim Bray & Pat Halcox
Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lxdkl.jpglink
Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out
Composer
Last played on
Too Many Drivers
Dick Smith, Ottilie Patterson, Graham Burbidge, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Ian Wheeler, Eddie Smith & Pat Halcox
Too Many Drivers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Too Many Drivers
Last played on
Got My Mojo Working
Rod Stewart
Got My Mojo Working
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjf5.jpglink
Got My Mojo Working
Last played on
I love my Baby
Ottilie Patterson
I love my Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I love my Baby
Last played on
Careless Love
Chris Barber Band
Careless Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Careless Love
Last played on
I Hate A Man Like You
Ottilie Patterson
I Hate A Man Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hate A Man Like You
Last played on
Till We Meet Again
Ottilie Patterson
Till We Meet Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Till We Meet Again
Last played on
I Hate Myself For Being Mean To You
Ottilie Patterson
I Hate Myself For Being Mean To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sister Kate
Ottilie Patterson
Sister Kate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sister Kate
Last played on
Mama, He Treats Your Daughter Mean
Ottilie Patterson
Mama, He Treats Your Daughter Mean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama, He Treats Your Daughter Mean
Performer
Last played on
Sobbin' Hearted Blues
Ottilie Patterson
Sobbin' Hearted Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sobbin' Hearted Blues
Last played on
When The Saints Go Marching In
Pat Halcox
When The Saints Go Marching In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqzt.jpglink
When The Saints Go Marching In
Last played on
Darling Nellie Gray
Ottilie Patterson
Darling Nellie Gray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darling Nellie Gray
Last played on
Lordy Lord It Hurts so Bad
Ottilie Patterson
Lordy Lord It Hurts so Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lordy Lord It Hurts so Bad
Last played on
Burgundy Street Blues
Ottilie Patterson
Burgundy Street Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burgundy Street Blues
Last played on
Squeeze me
Ottilie Patterson
Squeeze me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Squeeze me
Last played on
Salty Dog
Ottilie Patterson
Salty Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salty Dog
Last played on
Careless Love
Ottilie Patterson
Careless Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Careless Love
Last played on
Weeping Willow Blues
Ottilie Patterson
Weeping Willow Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weeping Willow Blues
Last played on
Ottilie Patterson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist