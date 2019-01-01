Nita Strauss (born December 7, 1986) is an American guitarist. Best known for her work with Iron Maiden all-female tribute band The Iron Maidens, her career has included performing with several rock ensembles such as the band Femme Fatale and the LA Kiss musical backing group. In June 2014, she replaced Orianthi in the band of American hard rock musician Alice Cooper. She was also ranked #1 on the list of '10 Female Guitar Players You Should Know' published by Guitar World. She comes from a long line of classical musicians - one of her ancestors on her father's side of the family is the Austrian composer Johann Strauss II.