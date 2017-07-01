Jimmy OwensJazz trumpeter. Born 9 December 1943
Jimmy Owens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-12-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e73a9a6f-4636-4fbf-887d-622741725a24
Jimmy Owens Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Owens (born December 9, 1943 in New York City, NY) is a jazz trumpeter, composer, arranger, lecturer, and educator. He has played with Lionel Hampton, Charles Mingus, Hank Crawford, Dizzy Gillespie, Count Basie, Herbie Mann, among many others. Since 1969, he has led his own group, Jimmy Owens Plus.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Owens Tracks
Sort by
Do it to it
Jimmy Owens
Do it to it
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do it to it
Last played on
Stuffy Turkey
Jimmy Owens
Stuffy Turkey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stuffy Turkey
Last played on
Bright Mississippi
Jimmy Owens
Bright Mississippi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright Mississippi
Last played on
Well You Needn't
Jimmy Owens
Well You Needn't
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Well You Needn't
Last played on
Jimmy Owens Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist