Linnea Olsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Linnea Olsson is a Swedish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, best known and acclaimed as a cellist. A former member of the band Isildurs Bane, she released her first album, Ah!, in 2012, followed by a second album Breaking and Shaking in 2014. She was, with Jennie Abrahamson, the opening act and touring cellist for Peter Gabriel's Back to Front Tour running from 2012 through to the end of 2014.
Breaking And Shaking
Linnea Olsson
Breaking And Shaking
Breaking And Shaking
Last played on
Laid In Earth (20 Sep. 2006 Södra Teatern, Stockholm, Sweden)
Ane Brun
Laid In Earth (20 Sep. 2006 Södra Teatern, Stockholm, Sweden)
Laid In Earth (20 Sep. 2006 Södra Teatern, Stockholm, Sweden)
Music Arranger
Last played on
Dinosaur
Linnea Olsson
Dinosaur
Dinosaur
Last played on
It's Ok
Linnea Olsson
It's Ok
It's Ok
Last played on
