Linnea Olsson is a Swedish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, best known and acclaimed as a cellist. A former member of the band Isildurs Bane, she released her first album, Ah!, in 2012, followed by a second album Breaking and Shaking in 2014. She was, with Jennie Abrahamson, the opening act and touring cellist for Peter Gabriel's Back to Front Tour running from 2012 through to the end of 2014.