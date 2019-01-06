Robert LindsayBorn 13 December 1949
Robert Lindsay
1949-12-13
Robert Lindsay Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lindsay Stevenson (born 13 December 1949), known professionally as Robert Lindsay, is an English actor. He is known for his stage and television work, including appearances with the Royal Shakespeare Company and in musical theatre, and his roles as Wolfie Smith in Citizen Smith, Captain Pellew in Hornblower, and Ben Harper in My Family. He has won a BAFTA, a Tony Award, and three Olivier Awards for his work.
Robert Lindsay Performances & Interviews
Robert Lindsay Tracks
Me & My Girl
Robert Lindsay
Me & My Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me & My Girl
Last played on
Leaning On A Lamp Post
Robert Lindsay
Leaning On A Lamp Post
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaning On A Lamp Post
Performer
Last played on
The Lambeth Walk
Robert Lindsay
The Lambeth Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lambeth Walk
Last played on
The Lambeth Walk
Robert Lindsay
The Lambeth Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lambeth Walk
Last played on
Me And My Girl
Robert Lindsay & Emma Thompson
Me And My Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me And My Girl
Performer
Last played on
The Lambeth Walk
Robert Lindsay
The Lambeth Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lambeth Walk
Last played on
Leaning On A Lamp Post
Robert Lindsay
Leaning On A Lamp Post
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaning On A Lamp Post
Last played on
Me And My Girl
Robert Lindsay
Me And My Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me And My Girl
Last played on
Me And My Girl
Robert Lindsay
Me And My Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me And My Girl
Last played on
Me and My Girl
Robert Lindsay
Me and My Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me and My Girl
Last played on
Finale - "Me and My Girl"
Robert Lindsay
Finale - "Me and My Girl"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finale - "Me and My Girl"
Performer
Last played on
Finale
Robert Lindsay
Finale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finale
Last played on
Love Makes The World Go Round
Robert Lindsay
Love Makes The World Go Round
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Makes The World Go Round
Last played on
LAMBETH WALK
Robert Lindsay
LAMBETH WALK
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LAMBETH WALK
Last played on
The Lambeth Walk
Robert Lindsay & Emma Thompson
The Lambeth Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lambeth Walk
Performer
Last played on
