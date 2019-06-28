Julie BerganBorn 12 April 1994
Julie Bergan
1994-04-12
Julie Bergan Biography (Wikipedia)
Julie Bergan (born 12 April 1994) is a Norwegian singer and songwriter.
Don't Give Up On Me Now (Jonas Blue Remix)
R3HAB
Don't Give Up On Me Now (Jonas Blue Remix)
