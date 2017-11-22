Cecil SharpBorn 22 November 1859. Died 23 June 1924
Cecil Sharp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1859-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e73615c8-3fcb-413b-97fd-ab4a20d5fcbc
Cecil Sharp Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecil James Sharp (22 November 1859 – 23 June 1924) was the founding father of the folk-song revival in England in the early 20th century. He gathered thousands of tunes both from rural England and the Southern Appalachians region of the United States, and wrote an influential volume, English Folk Song: Some Conclusions. He also revived the extinct tradition of English country dance, based on his study of surviving rural folk dances as well as written sources; this form of dance as Sharp revived it has by now been actively maintained by enthusiast participants for over a century. Sharp promoted Morris dancing, and in 1911 founded the English Folk Dance Society.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cecil Sharp Tracks
Sort by
The Keys of Canterbury (Folks Songs from Somerset)
Traditional, Cecil Sharp, Steuart Wilson & Gerald Moore
The Keys of Canterbury (Folks Songs from Somerset)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04532v0.jpglink
The Keys of Canterbury (Folks Songs from Somerset)
Composer
Last played on
Morris Dance Tunes
Herbert Macil-Waine & Cecil Sharp
Morris Dance Tunes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morris Dance Tunes
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist