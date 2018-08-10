RomeoUK rapper, member of So Solid Crew. Born 23 October 1980
Romeo
1980-10-23
Romeo Biography (Wikipedia)
Marvin Dawkins (born 23 October 1980), better known by his stage name Romeo or MC Romeo, is an English rapper and MC.
Romeo Tracks
No Good 4 Me
Oxide & Neutrino
No Good 4 Me
No Good 4 Me
It's All Gravy (feat. Christina Milian)
Romeo
It's All Gravy (feat. Christina Milian)
It's All Gravy (feat. Christina Milian)
Romeo Dunn (Video Version)
Romeo
Romeo Dunn (Video Version)
Romeo Dunn (Video Version)
Don't Stop (Oxide Remix) (feat. Romeo & Tyler Daley)
Lisa Maffia
Don't Stop (Oxide Remix) (feat. Romeo & Tyler Daley)
Don't Stop (Oxide Remix) (feat. Romeo & Tyler Daley)
Nasty
AC Burrell
Nasty
Nasty
Trouble (So Solid Remix) (feat. Mega Man & Romeo)
Audio monsters & D/C
Trouble (So Solid Remix) (feat. Mega Man & Romeo)
Trouble (So Solid Remix) (feat. Mega Man & Romeo)
Performer
Deeper (feat. Lisa Maffia & Romeo)
So Solid Crew
Deeper (feat. Lisa Maffia & Romeo)
Deeper (feat. Lisa Maffia & Romeo)
