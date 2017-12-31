Vishwa Mohan BhattBorn 27 July 1950
Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
1950-07-27
Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Biography (Wikipedia)
Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, also known as V. M. Bhatt (born 27 July 1950), is Grammy-winning Hindustani classical music instrumentalist who plays the Mohan veena (slide guitar).,
Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Tracks
Neethanae Neethanae
Shreya Ghoshal
Silence Is Bliss
Naveen Kumar
Silence Is Bliss
A Meeting By The River
Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
A Meeting By The River
Dhun In Rag Pilu
Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
Dhun In Rag Pilu
Raag Gawati (34.04)
Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
Raag Gawati (34.04)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-12T19:14:19
Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Links
