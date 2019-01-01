Geoffrey Zanelli or Geoff Zanelli (born September 28, 1974) is an American musician and composer working primarily in the medium of film, television, and video game scores. His early career was notable for scoring additional music on roughly 30 film scores written by Hans Zimmer, John Powell, Harry Gregson-Williams and Steve Jablonsky including several blockbuster films. He has since moved on to more solo work.

Aside from film and television scores, Zanelli also works with recording artists, writing arrangements for Steve Martin, Edie Brickell, Robbie Williams, The Webb Sisters, Mest and Story of the Year. He is credited as a guitarist/bassist/synthsist on the song "I'm Not Dead" from recording artist Pink. He is the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special.