Chester Cortez Thompson (born December 11, 1948) is an American drummer, percussionist, session musician, producer, and teacher. He performed with Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention from 1973 to 1975, and with the progressive rock band Genesis from 1977 to 1992, and again in 2007. He is a current member of his jazz group, the Chester Thompson Trio, formed in 2011.