Abbas Hassan
Abbas Hassan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e730b783-e0ab-497a-b826-6e077c794cf5
Abbas Hassan Biography (Wikipedia)
Abbas Hasan is a United Kingdom based Canadian-French pop music artist and actor of South Asian heritage who has been named "the next big thing" in the Asian music and film scene by MTV India and HELLO! Magazine, and has recently won the Artist of the Year 2014 Award at Anokhi Media Awards in Canada. He was named one of the UK's Top 5 Most Stylish Asian Men by the New Asian Post. He is also the brand ambassador for the New York-based luxury watch and lifestyle company Nooka. Abbas's music reflects his varied background with desi and middle-eastern influences, and he sings in English, Urdu, Hindi and French.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Abbas Hassan Tracks
Sort by
Akhiyaan Teri
Abbas Hassan
Akhiyaan Teri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Akhiyaan Teri
Last played on
Away
Abbas Hassan
Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Away
Last played on
Habibi
Abbas Hassan
Habibi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Habibi
Last played on
Sona
Abbas Hassan
Sona
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sona
Last played on
Back to artist