Jeffrey Alan Kahane (born September 12, 1956, in Los Angeles, California) is an American classical concert pianist and conductor. He was music director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.
Violin Concerto in E major, BWV 1042 (3rd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Violin Concerto in E major, BWV 1042 (3rd mvt)
Violin Concerto in E major, BWV 1042 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Concerto in C minor for violin and oboe, BWV 1060R
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in C minor for violin and oboe, BWV 1060R
Concerto in C minor for violin and oboe, BWV 1060R
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9nd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-24T19:06:24
24
Jul
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
