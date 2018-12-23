The Forester Sisters
The Forester Sisters
The Forester Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Forester Sisters are an American country music vocal group consisting of sisters Kathy, June, Kim and Christy Forester. The quartet had commercial success in the 1980s, charting fifteen Top Tens on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including the Number Ones "I Fell in Love Again Last Night", "Just in Case", "Mama's Never Seen Those Eyes", "Too Much Is Not Enough" (with The Bellamy Brothers), and "You Again". They also released ten studio albums for Warner Bros. Records.
An Old Christmas Card
Mama's Never Seen Those Eyes
I Struck Gold
I Can't Lose (What I Never Had)
(I'd Choose) You Again
A Step in the Right Direction
Down the Road
I Only Have Eyes for You
That Makes One Of Us
This Old House
Sooner or Later
All I Need
This Old White Doorway
Little Toy Trains
On The Other Side Of The Gate
Men
Things Will Grow
Just In Case
Redneck Rodeo
Some People
Whatll You Do About Me
I've Just Seen A Face>
Other Side of The Gate
I Fell in Love Again Last Night
I Fell in Love Again
Another Shoulder At The Wheel
Have A Good Christmas Time
These Lips Don't Know How To Say Goodbye
Letter Home
