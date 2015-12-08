Sterling FoxBorn 2 November 1983
Sterling Fox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e72e586e-1cb9-4a0f-aea3-7c2248a42b4e
Sterling Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Brandon Lowry (born November 2, 1983), better known by his stage name Sterling Fox is a songwriter, record producer and recording artist. He has written and produced multiple #1 songs and his works have gone on to sell over 16 million units since 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sterling Fox Tracks
Sort by
Angry Sons
Sterling Fox
Angry Sons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angry Sons
Last played on
Colors
Tritonal
Colors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Colors
Last played on
Back to artist