SoniaUK pop singer / actress Sonia Evans. Born 13 February 1971
Sonia
1971-02-13
Sonia Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonia (born Sonia Evans; 13 February 1971) is an English pop singer from Liverpool. She is perhaps best known for her 1989 UK number one hit "You'll Never Stop Me Loving You" and for representing the United Kingdom in the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest, where she finished second with the song "Better the Devil You Know". Between 1989 and 1993, she had 11 UK Top 30 hits, including "Listen to Your Heart" (1989), "Counting Every Minute" (1990) and "Only Fools (Never Fall in Love)" (1991). In 1994, she starred as Sandy in a West End revival of the musical Grease, while on television she appeared as Bunty in the 1998 BBC comedy series The Lily Savage Show.
Sonia Performances & Interviews
Sonia Tracks
Listen To Your Heart
Sonia
Listen To Your Heart
Listen To Your Heart
Counting Every Minute
Sonia
Counting Every Minute
Counting Every Minute
You'll Never Stop Me Loving You
Sonia
You'll Never Stop Me Loving You
You'll Never Stop Me Loving You
You To Me Are Everything
Sonia
You To Me Are Everything
You To Me Are Everything
Better The Devil You Know
Sonia
Better The Devil You Know
Better The Devil You Know
Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy
Sonia
Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy
Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy
Only Fools Never Fall in Love
Sonia
Only Fools Never Fall in Love
Only Fools Never Fall in Love
Aqui En Mi Nube
Sonia
Aqui En Mi Nube
Aqui En Mi Nube
