Nick WardSinger / songwriter from Porthcawl, Wales
Nick Ward
Nick Ward Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Ward is a Welsh singer-songwriter from Porthcawl, South Wales. He has released five studio albums on UK label AudioFile Records, Outside Looking In (2009), Pink Bay (2010), Cadenza (2012), World In Reverse (2014) and Phonus Balonus (2017).
Nick Ward Tracks
The Sun Rains Down
Nick Ward
The Sun Rains Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
The Sun Rains Down
Last played on
Silver Lining
Nick Ward
Silver Lining
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Silver Lining
Last played on
Revelation Blues No. 2
Nick Ward
Revelation Blues No. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Revelation Blues No. 2
Last played on
Revelation Blues Number 2
Nick Ward
Revelation Blues Number 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Revelation Blues Number 2
Last played on
A Better Life
Nick Ward
A Better Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
A Better Life
World In Reverse
Nick Ward
World In Reverse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
World In Reverse
Lips and Magic Fingers
Nick Ward
Lips and Magic Fingers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Lips and Magic Fingers
No Place To Hide
Nick Ward
No Place To Hide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
No Place To Hide
Now There Is Nothing
Nick Ward
Now There Is Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Now There Is Nothing
Last played on
Angeline
Nick Ward
Angeline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Angeline
Last played on
The Speed Of Life
Nick Ward
The Speed Of Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
The Speed Of Life
Last played on
Thick As Thieves
Nick Ward
Thick As Thieves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Thick As Thieves
Last played on
Black Heart
Nick Ward
Black Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Black Heart
All the World's A Stage
Nick Ward
All the World's A Stage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
All the World's A Stage
Heaven Knows
Nick Ward
Heaven Knows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Heaven Knows
Speed of Life
Nick Ward
Speed of Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Speed of Life
Beneath the Weeping Willow
Nick Ward
Beneath the Weeping Willow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Beneath the Weeping Willow
Last played on
Roamin'
Nick Ward
Roamin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Roamin'
Last played on
Just Look Around You
Nick Ward
Just Look Around You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0450wwg.jpglink
Just Look Around You
Last played on
