Oscar Toney Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar Toney Jr. (born 26 May 1939, Selma, Alabama) is an American soul singer.
Oscar Toney Jr. Tracks
No Sad Songs
Oscar Toney Jr.
No Sad Songs
No Sad Songs
You Can Lead Your Woman To The Altar
Oscar Toney Jr.
You Can Lead Your Woman To The Altar
The Thrill Is Gone
Oscar Toney Jr.
The Thrill Is Gone
The Thrill Is Gone
For Your Precious Love
Oscar Toney Jr.
For Your Precious Love
For Your Precious Love
