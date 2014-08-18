SergeantScottish indie band from Glenrothes, Fife. Formed 2005
Sergeant
2005
Sergeant Biography (Wikipedia)
Sergeant were a 4-piece indie rock band from Glenrothes in Fife, Scotland. In 2007 they signed a contract with Mercury Records. The band played both 2007 T in the Park and Glastonbury festivals and have attracted a fanbase and media attention extending well outside their Scottish base. Xfm Scotland's Jim Gellatly has marked the band as one of his favourites for 2007.
Prior to the release of their first album, the band were chosen to support Oasis on the four Scottish dates and also to support The Fratellis on the full UK tour.
Sergeant Tracks
Sunshine
Sunshine
COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS
Sergeant
COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS
COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS
K-Ok
Sergeant
K-Ok
K-Ok
