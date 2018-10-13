Ahmed FakrounBorn 1952
Ahmed Fakroun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e71d25ac-af0c-47ef-8ead-48ef634e11d0
Ahmed Fakroun Biography (Wikipedia)
Ahmed Fakroun (Arabic: أحمد فكرون; born 1953) is a singer and songwriter from Benghazi, Libya. He is a pioneer of modern Arabic World Music.[citation needed]
John Storm Roberts, of Original Music, AllMusic, wrote that among raï singers, the pop-oriented Ahmed Fakroun stands out on two grounds. First, he is influenced by Europop and French art rock, not just the generalized rock of the others. Second, he's a multi-instrumentalist in both traditions as well as a singer. He plays bouzouki-like saz, mandol and darbouka drum, as well as guitar, bass guitar and keyboards. Sometimes he seems overly crossover-oriented: but on form, his crossover deepens into telling biculturalism.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ahmed Fakroun Tracks
Sort by
Soleil Soleil
Ahmed Fakroun
Soleil Soleil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soleil Soleil
Last played on
Nisyan
Ahmed Fakroun
Nisyan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nisyan
Last played on
Ahmed Fakroun Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist