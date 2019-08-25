Patricia O'NeillSoprano
Patricia O'Neill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e715f80b-e60e-4ba2-9def-c9df409f0605
Patricia O'Neill Tracks
Sort by
Ynys Y Plant
Patricia O'Neill
Ynys Y Plant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ynys Y Plant
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1974: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3xj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-06T11:11:28
6
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist