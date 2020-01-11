Abigail Fischer
Abigail Fischer is an American mezzo-soprano.
Fischer is known for her commitment to contemporary music, having premiered works by composers Missy Mazzoli, John Zorn, Nico Muhly and Elliot Carter.
She performed the role of Mrs. X.E. in the world premiere of Angel's Bone, winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Music, by composer Du Yun and librettist Royce Vavrek.
Angel's Bone (extract)
Du Yun
Angel's Bone (extract)
Angel's Bone (extract)
