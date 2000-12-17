Erich SchmidSwiss conductor and composer. Born 1 January 1907. Died 17 December 2000
Erich Schmid was a Swiss composer and conductor. He was born on January 1, 1907 in Balsthal, Switzerland and died December 17, 2000 in Zürich. He studied composition with Bernhard Sekles at the Hoch Conservatory in Frankfurt and later with Arnold Schönberg. Among many other international conducting roles, he was chief conductor of the Tonhalle Orchestra, Zürich from 1949 to 1957.
