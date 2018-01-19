Robson & JeromeFormed 1995. Disbanded 1997
Robson & Jerome
1995
Robson & Jerome Biography (Wikipedia)
Robson & Jerome are an English pop duo who were active in the mid-1990s, consisting of actors Robson Green and Jerome Flynn, who rose to prominence via British television series Soldier Soldier.
The duo's musical catalogue is composed entirely of covers. They released a version of "Unchained Melody" which stayed at number 1 for 7 weeks on the UK Chart, selling more than 1.8 million copies and becoming the best-selling single of 1995. They had two further number-one singles produced by Mike Stock and Matt Aitken – "I Believe" (1995) and "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted" (1996) – and two number-one studio albums. A pair of compilation albums followed.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robson & Jerome Tracks
