Robson & Jerome are an English pop duo who were active in the mid-1990s, consisting of actors Robson Green and Jerome Flynn, who rose to prominence via British television series Soldier Soldier.

The duo's musical catalogue is composed entirely of covers. They released a version of "Unchained Melody" which stayed at number 1 for 7 weeks on the UK Chart, selling more than 1.8 million copies and becoming the best-selling single of 1995. They had two further number-one singles produced by Mike Stock and Matt Aitken – "I Believe" (1995) and "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted" (1996) – and two number-one studio albums. A pair of compilation albums followed.