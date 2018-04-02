Ebba LindqvistBorn 7 April 1908. Died 5 September 1995
Ebba Helfrid Lindqvist -Galéen (April 7, 1908 in Oscar Fredrik parish, Gothenburg, grew up in Grebbestad – 5 September 1995 in Varberg), was a Swedish writer (poet). She studied for a Master's degree in Uppsala and became a Swedish teacher at Göteborg upper secondary school for girls. Married in 1933 with business school graduate Ivar Galéen and eventually had three children. Poetry critic at Göteborgs Handels- och Sjöfartstidning (Gothenburg, Trade and Shipping Gazette) from 1949 to 1956. In Grebbestad, Tanum Municipality has established the memorial garden Ebba Lindqvist's Place with a bust by Per Agelii.
