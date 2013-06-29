Mames Babegenush is a Danish Klezmer band formed in 2004 in Copenhagen. Mames Babegenush is the East meeting the North. Strong Scandinavian roots merging with the vibrant dance music of Eastern Europe. From the great ambience of Nordic pine trees to lively weddings in Romania the music of Mames Babegenush gives a sense of both melancholy and ecstatic joy. In the beginning doing quite traditional klezmer music—with inspiration from artists such as Naftule Brandwein, Abe Schwartz and Dave Tarras—but has increasingly developed their own sound.

The name means "Mom's aubergine salad" (baba ghanoush) in Yiddish.