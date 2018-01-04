Ivan DavisBorn 4 February 1932. Died 12 March 2018
Ivan Davis
1932-02-04
Ivan Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivan Roy Davis, Jr. (February 4, 1932 – March 12, 2018) was an American classical pianist.
Ivan Davis Tracks
Ballet mecanique for pianola, 8 pianos and percussion [complete]
George Antheil
Ballet mecanique for pianola, 8 pianos and percussion [complete]
Ballet mecanique for pianola, 8 pianos and percussion [complete]
Last played on
La Preghiera del poeta for voice and piano (feat. Ivan Davis)
Renata Scotto
La Preghiera del poeta for voice and piano (feat. Ivan Davis)
La Preghiera del poeta for voice and piano (feat. Ivan Davis)
Last played on
Pieta, Signor (feat. Ivan Davis)
Renata Scotto
Pieta, Signor (feat. Ivan Davis)
Pieta, Signor (feat. Ivan Davis)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1971: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1971-09-16T19:25:13
16
Sep
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
