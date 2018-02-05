TibetAlternative rock band from Cardiff, Wales. Formed 2014
Tibet
2014
Tibet Performances & Interviews
- SŴN 10 - Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qyw9z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qyw9z.jpg2017-01-16T14:13:00.000ZHorizons at Sŵn 2016 (SŴN 10). Gorwelion yng Ngŵyl Sŵn 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pp6kl
SŴN 10 - Highlights
- Introducing/ Yn Cyflwyno... TIBEThttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hjg47.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hjg47.jpg2016-11-23T14:45:00.000ZGetting to know the Horizons artists for 2016. Yn cyflwyno artistiaid Gorwelion 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hjg4s
Introducing/ Yn Cyflwyno... TIBET
- On The Playlist: Tibet - There Is A Placehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04drm53.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04drm53.jpg2016-11-18T06:00:00.000ZOn The Playlist: Tibet - There Is A Placehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04drm8f
On The Playlist: Tibet - There Is A Place
- Tibet - 'Tell the World' (BBC Maida Vale 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hjwsn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hjwsn.jpg2016-11-17T16:13:00.000ZRecorded live at BBC Maida Vale Studios. Sesiwn arbennig o BBC Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gr86l
Tibet - 'Tell the World' (BBC Maida Vale 2016)
- TRUCK 2016 - Highlights/ Uchafbwyntiauhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047ymps.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047ymps.jpg2016-09-15T16:25:00.000ZRecorded at Truck 2016. Recordiwyd yn yr Truck 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047z4zk
TRUCK 2016 - Highlights/ Uchafbwyntiau
- Tibet - 'Prom Queen Kong' (Truck 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047ymjj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047ymjj.jpg2016-09-15T14:45:00.000ZRecorded at Truck 2016. Recordiwyd yn yr Truck 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047yqhh
Tibet - 'Prom Queen Kong' (Truck 2016)
Tibet Tracks
There Is A Place
There is a Place (Maida Vale Session)
