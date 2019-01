Sukhdeep Singh Dayal (born September 13, 1991) better known by his stage name Sukh-E or Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz is an Indian singer-songwriter and music producer. He debuted his first single "Sniper" featuring Raftaar His 2015 single "Jaguar" featuring Bohemia was written by lyricist Jaani. He also starred and gave his cameo music in Vishoo K's "Chocolaty Girl".

