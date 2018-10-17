Ilze Graubiņa (Riga, 1941–2001) was a Latvian pianist. She was trained at the Moscow Conservatory under Abram Shatskes and Jakov Flier, to whom she subsequently served as an assistant.

Graubiņa won the 1964 Johann Sebastian Bach Competition, and three years later she was appointed a teacher at the Jāzeps Vītols State Conservatory, where she has taught since; Armands Ābols, Andris Grigalis, Sandra Jalanecka, Karina Jermaka, Inese Klotina, Olga Pryadko and Victor Santapau and Manuel Angel Ramirez from Spain, have been trained under her. Her recording debut was a Johann Sebastian Bach monophonic LP for Melodiya.