Ilze GraubiņaBorn 8 November 1941. Died 24 January 2001
Ilze Graubiņa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-11-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7107a4f-2e7b-48b6-9133-c85fbbf758e0
Ilze Graubiņa Biography (Wikipedia)
Ilze Graubiņa (Riga, 1941–2001) was a Latvian pianist. She was trained at the Moscow Conservatory under Abram Shatskes and Jakov Flier, to whom she subsequently served as an assistant.
Graubiņa won the 1964 Johann Sebastian Bach Competition, and three years later she was appointed a teacher at the Jāzeps Vītols State Conservatory, where she has taught since; Armands Ābols, Andris Grigalis, Sandra Jalanecka, Karina Jermaka, Inese Klotina, Olga Pryadko and Victor Santapau and Manuel Angel Ramirez from Spain, have been trained under her. Her recording debut was a Johann Sebastian Bach monophonic LP for Melodiya.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ilze Graubiņa Tracks
Sort by
Sonata for keyboard in E major, Kk.46
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonata for keyboard in E major, Kk.46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxhk.jpglink
Sonata for keyboard in E major, Kk.46
Last played on
Sonata in C major (K.420)
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonata in C major (K.420)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxhk.jpglink
Sonata in C major (K.420)
Last played on
Impromptu No.3 in B flat major (from 4 Impromptus D.935) (1828)
Franz Schubert
Impromptu No.3 in B flat major (from 4 Impromptus D.935) (1828)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Impromptu No.3 in B flat major (from 4 Impromptus D.935) (1828)
Last played on
Keyboard Partita No 6 in E minor, BWV 830
Johann Sebastian Bach
Keyboard Partita No 6 in E minor, BWV 830
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Keyboard Partita No 6 in E minor, BWV 830
Last played on
Suite espanola [Spanish Suite] (Op.47)
Isaac Albéniz
Suite espanola [Spanish Suite] (Op.47)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Suite espanola [Spanish Suite] (Op.47)
Last played on
Sonata in A major, Kk 208
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonata in A major, Kk 208
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxhk.jpglink
Sonata in A major, Kk 208
Last played on
Back to artist