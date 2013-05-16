Fine China was an American indie rock band from Phoenix, Arizona, comprising Rob Withem (vocals, guitar), Greg Markov (bass guitar) and Thom Walsh (drums).

The band was formed in 1996 as a project by acquaintances Withem, Danny McWatters and Melissa Banks, but turned serious once the band started booking gigs. Banks shortly stepped down and was replaced by Withem's friend Markov, who remained a permanent member of the band until the end. The band played as a three-piece through the recording of the first EP No One Knows, but soon after recruited Joshua Block (at that time of The Blameshares) to play the keyboards. Block added a new texture to the band which propelled it to the next level. The band toured as a four-piece, but McWatters left in 1999. The band then recruited Walsh (also of The Blameshares) to be its drummer, and this line-up - Withem, Markov, Block and Walsh - became the line-up for the large part of the band's existence, and for two of its three LPs.

After releasing two EPs on Velvet Blue Music, the band was signed to Seattle's Tooth and Nail records and released two LPs, When the World Sings and You Make Me Hate Music. The band did several tours and festival performances in support of its records. Josh Dooley of the Riverside band Map toured with Fine China as the second guitarist for the You Make Me Hate Music tour.