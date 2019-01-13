Kan D Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02k4lzs.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e70b0b30-d16e-4c0b-924f-46618cc758e5
Kan D Man Performances & Interviews
- Raxstar talks Glass Ceiling and the Asian Music Scenehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06rzzy3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06rzzy3.jpg2018-11-18T01:00:00.000ZBrit-Asian Rap frontman Raxstar gets deep about today's changing music scene.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06rzxtx
Raxstar talks Glass Ceiling and the Asian Music Scene
- Urban Desi Singer Jay Kadnhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pf0pj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pf0pj.jpg2018-10-21T03:00:00.000ZJay Kadn tells the boys about his many changing record labels and the making of 'Gabru'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06pdvf1
Urban Desi Singer Jay Kadn
- MC Zani and his beatboxing crew drop a freetylehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pdyrp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pdyrp.jpg2018-10-21T03:00:00.000ZAhead of the UK Beatbox Championships Zain & Crew talk the re-emergence of the artformhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06pdvfq
MC Zani and his beatboxing crew drop a freetyle
- Music Producer, singer and songwriter PBNhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npfd5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npfd5.jpg2018-10-15T03:00:00.000ZPBN talks 'King of Kings', his sound and the state of the current Brit-Asian scene.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06npdc6
Music Producer, singer and songwriter PBN
- Premz 'there was a stigma that Asian's can't rap so we had to go a bit harder'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06nbvzd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06nbvzd.jpg2018-10-09T08:21:00.000ZSouth-East London Rapper talks music, the struggle and his comeback and drops a freestylehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06nbvcb
Premz 'there was a stigma that Asian's can't rap so we had to go a bit harder'
- Jernade Miah ''To get in the studio with established producers out there (in LA) seems easier'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8m1b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8m1b.jpg2018-10-01T03:00:00.000ZThe singer talks UK Urban Asian music, the US and being followed by Chris Brown.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m8gym
Jernade Miah ''To get in the studio with established producers out there (in LA) seems easier'
- Amar Sandhu 'India is one of our last concerns'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06lx14f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06lx14f.jpg2018-09-23T03:00:00.000ZDJ Harpz and Amar Sandhu talk about their collaboration 'Patakay'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06lx02l
Amar Sandhu 'India is one of our last concerns'
- Apache Indian: 'The struggle was there, from your family... your ownd people'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hq6qt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hq6qt.jpg2018-08-19T03:00:00.000ZVeteran recording artist Apache Indian stops by to take part in our 'Rap Special'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06hq522
Apache Indian: 'The struggle was there, from your family... your ownd people'
- Koomz: 'Being Asian has always been a clash'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hqd0x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hqd0x.jpg2018-08-19T03:00:00.000ZBritish Asian Musician Koomz joins the conversation in our 'Rap Special'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06hq6x8
Koomz: 'Being Asian has always been a clash'
- Raxstar: 'Industry side of things weren't paying attention... but the people were'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hqf4t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hqf4t.jpg2018-08-19T03:00:00.000ZRaxstar on being pigeonholed as an 'Asian Rapper'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06hq6z7
Raxstar: 'Industry side of things weren't paying attention... but the people were'
- Mumzy 'from being independent in the past, I feel better now because I know I don't have barriers'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06gd9pc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06gd9pc.jpg2018-08-05T03:00:00.000ZAn in-depth chat with singer/songwriter Mumzy Stranger on music, Life and familyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06gd7gl
Mumzy 'from being independent in the past, I feel better now because I know I don't have barriers'
- JK 'I think the Bhangra scene will be dead in 5 years'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fynjs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fynjs.jpg2018-07-29T03:00:00.000ZJK 'I think the Bhangra scene will be dead in 5 years'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06fyjq7
JK 'I think the Bhangra scene will be dead in 5 years'
- TaZzZ 'It's changed my perception, I feel the most comfortable and Im enjoying it fully'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06f86pn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06f86pn.jpg2018-07-22T03:00:00.000ZRapper and producer TaZzZ talks music, life and his mumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06f80zy
TaZzZ 'It's changed my perception, I feel the most comfortable and Im enjoying it fully'
- Vee:"If you're coming into this scene, understand the business."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dnnwb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dnnwb.jpg2018-07-15T03:00:00.000ZProducer Vee talks about the creation of his heavy tracks with Guru Randhawa.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06dnmr2
Vee:"If you're coming into this scene, understand the business."
- Ezu "I think Panjabi music can blow-up'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d3k7h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d3k7h.jpg2018-07-08T03:00:00.000ZEzu drops by to talk about his new single 'Slide' and gets deep about the industry.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06d3j0q
Ezu "I think Panjabi music can blow-up'
- Gurinder Seagal: "When you're good at something, don't do it for free."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p069lrlw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p069lrlw.jpg2018-06-10T00:00:00.000ZGurinder Seagal gives us the lowdown on how to make money in Bollywood.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069lr3g
Gurinder Seagal: "When you're good at something, don't do it for free."
- Bups Saggu: "Anyone can be a producer"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068tz56.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068tz56.jpg2018-06-03T03:00:00.000ZBhangra producer Bups Saggu on how the new-age music producers who are killing it!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p068twbh
Bups Saggu: "Anyone can be a producer"
- To Tea or not to Tea!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0686y6b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0686y6b.jpg2018-05-27T03:00:00.000ZBrit Asian Teen Esha Maria talks about her upcoming Biggest Weekend performance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0686v5v
To Tea or not to Tea!
- Lazarus: "I feel like it's integral for the culture."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067d0v1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067d0v1.jpg2018-05-20T03:00:00.000ZLazarus reveals the plans for his next project with the Wu-Tang Clan and names his top three members of the band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p067d0gd
Lazarus: "I feel like it's integral for the culture."
Kan D Man Tracks
Sort by
Swing My Way (feat. Mumzy Stranger & Nish)
Kan D Man
Swing My Way (feat. Mumzy Stranger & Nish)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06b1qzv.jpglink
Swing My Way (feat. Mumzy Stranger & Nish)
Last played on
Swing My Way
Kan D Man
Swing My Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k4m1j.jpglink
Swing My Way
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kan D Man
Back to artist