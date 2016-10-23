Jimmy PerryBorn 20 September 1923. Died 23 October 2016
James Perry, OBE (20 September 1923 – 23 October 2016) was an English actor and scriptwriter, best known for devising and co-writing the BBC sitcoms Dad's Army (1968–77), It Ain't Half Hot Mum (1974–81), Hi-De-Hi (1980–88) and You Rang M'Lord? (1988–93), all with David Croft.
Perry received an Ivor Novello Award from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors for "Who Do You Think You Are Kidding, Mr. Hitler?".
